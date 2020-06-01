WHO ARE THE MEMPHIS AND SPRINGFIELD REGULARS?

QUESTION: Who would have been the starting position players and pitchers for the Cardinals' top affiliates had the season started?
GOOLD: I have given zero thought to this because minor-league camp hadn't even really gotten started when the camp closed and so many other things took precedent. I'll try to spitball some here. See what I can come up with. It would have to be a guess. Even the Cardinals would be guessing at this point.
All things being equal, I'll give it a try:
Memphis: C Knizner, 1B Nagowski, Schrock 2B, Sosa SS, Mendoza 3B? and then Montero maybe toward the end of the year, LF Dean, CF Carlson, RF Justin Williams (above, with Mike Shildt). Pitching would be Woodford, Cabrera, Oviedo maybe, Tommy Parsons, and then a collection. Chris Ellis is one of the players who was recently released. Whitley would close, mostly.
Springfield: C Herrera, 1B Baker/Yepez, 2B/SS would be a group of folks like Kramer Robertson and Brendan Donovan, then Montero at Third until later in May when Gorman would be. Outfield would have Pinder, Hurst ... Rotation would be Thompson, Liberatore at some point in the summer. Liberatore could move up with Gorman, for example. That's all off the top of my head based on the positioning of the folks that we saw in and around spring training.
