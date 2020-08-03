You have permission to edit this article.
WHO ARE THE STANDOUT SMART PLAYERS?
Cardinals v Dodgers, NLCS Game 1

Cardinals hall of famers Lou Brock, left, and Ozzie Smith, right, joke with starting pitcher Adam Wainwright in the dugout before the start of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Oct. 11, 2013, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: In your decades covering the Cardinals, which players/managers/coaches have stood out for their sense of humor, intelligence or quirkiness?

COMMISH: Whitey Herzog had the best humor as a manager. Joaquin Andujar was the king of quirk. Ozzie Smith and Adam Wainwright were/are as smart as they come. Many more, in each category, but that's off the top.

