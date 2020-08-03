WHO ARE THE STANDOUT SMART PLAYERS?

QUESTION: In your decades covering the Cardinals, which players/managers/coaches have stood out for their sense of humor, intelligence or quirkiness?
COMMISH: Whitey Herzog had the best humor as a manager. Joaquin Andujar was the king of quirk. Ozzie Smith and Adam Wainwright were/are as smart as they come. Many more, in each category, but that's off the top.
