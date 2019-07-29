QUESTION: Should the Cardinals re-sign Matt Wieters, or let him go and let Andrew Knizner be the backup catcher?
GOOLD: Andrew Knizner sure looks ready for the majors to me, and not just offensively. He's handled games well. He's got the trust of Wainwright and others. Strong turn here by the young catcher.
This time of year everyone seems to ask about untouchables, and while the Cardinals don't speak in absolutes, if you're listing prospects that they should avoid trading that list starts with Carlson and then Knizner before getting to other names. That's just my opinion.