WHO BENEFITS FROM THE LONG LAYOFF?

QUESTION: Does the long layoff favor a young team or experienced team ... or either one?
JT: Since all of the teams will start training camp after a 4-month break, I think even the older teams will have fresh legs. So I don't think youth necessarily helps. I want to say that having a mature, focused, mentally-disciplined team like the Blues means that experience will help in this unusual format (hub cities, expanded field, etc.) But the Blues won it all last season with a team that didn't have a ton of experience in terms of deep playoff runs.
What I think about more is whether it will take a more structured, physical, grinding team like the Blues a little longer to get up to speed, as opposed to a more speed-oriented, skill-based team that plays a more wide-open style. (One that just laces on the skates and goes out there -- a generalization, I know.)
