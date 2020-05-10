WHO DO CARDS ADD IF ROSTERS ARE 30-DEEP?
0 comments

WHO DO CARDS ADD IF ROSTERS ARE 30-DEEP?

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Cardinals face Brewers in second game of final homestand

Cardinals rookie pitcher Austin Gomber works against the Brewers on Sept. 25, 2018 at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

QUESTION: If the MLB teams get 30 players, who are your last four for the Cards roster?

GORDO: I'd keep extra pitching, of course, so if Gomber, Ponce de Leon and Helsley didn't make the top 26, then they would need to be on the team. Infielder Sosa was an odd man out, but he can handle multiple spots as a utility guy and in a post-Munoz world that would be handy.

Also, if there is no minor league baseball, then Carlson needs to be on the team.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports