WHO DO CARDS ADD IF ROSTERS ARE 30-DEEP?

QUESTION: If the MLB teams get 30 players, who are your last four for the Cards roster?
GORDO: I'd keep extra pitching, of course, so if Gomber, Ponce de Leon and Helsley didn't make the top 26, then they would need to be on the team. Infielder Sosa was an odd man out, but he can handle multiple spots as a utility guy and in a post-Munoz world that would be handy.
Also, if there is no minor league baseball, then Carlson needs to be on the team.
