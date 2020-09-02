WHO ELSE IS MOVABLE?

QUESTION: Besides Steen, Bozak, and Dunn, who else would you consider movable? What are some of the lesser talked-about candidates for trade?
TOM T.: Schwartz is an unrestricted free agent after next season, so if the Blues don't think they can re-sign him and fit him under the cap, the return on him would be better now. The problem, of course, is that the Blues don't want a big return right now. They want a good prospect who is a year away and a high draft pick. Would they get more by holding on to Schwartz and trading him later? Maybe.
The problem with pretty much everyone else on the team is that trading them doesn't solve your problem. You can trade Gunnarsson, but you still need to find another $4 million. So you can either trade one high-priced guy or three lower-priced guys. And trading young guys like Blais or Sanford doesn't save you money against the cap because they're not making much.
