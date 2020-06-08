WHO ELSE MIGHT BE HEADED ELSEWHERE?

QUESTION: You detail how Wong possibly might leave. What other high-caliber players do you feel may also be walking after this season for those same reasons?
GOOLD: From the Cardinals: Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright -- to name two. Wong would be the third. The rest of the high-dollar players are signed through 2021. So that decision will be made beyond the shores of this season. But Molina is signed through 2020, as is Wainwright, and the team is going to have a tough call on Molina especially. Nothing is certain when a season and its revenue isn't certain.
Elsewhere: Some were already bound to leave it seemed -- Lindor, Bryant. It will be real interesting to see what happens when/if rosters are unfrozen in the coming weeks. Do the Cubs divest of some of their salaries, like Bryant, and are there interested teams?
There are a handful of players who have one more year and arbitration rights between them and free agency, and that arbitration process is going to give them raises, in some cases big raises, and will teams wheezing without revenue be keen to have those guarantees on the books? Goodness. Could get interesting.
