QUESTION: There’s a need for two to three running backs in the SEC that can run between tackles. Badie is more of an outside back. Who are potential backs that step up and help the offense other than Roundtree?
MATTER: It's going to be a whole lot of Rountree and Badie and then most likely Simi Bakare as the No. 3 option. He's a bigger back than Badie, but don't get caught up too much in Badie's height. He's closer to 200 pounds this year and is a tough runner for his stature.
I looked this up for a recent story, but SEC teams that employ a QB who provides ample rushing yards usually don't need a third running back to do much heavy lifting. That was true last year for Mississippi State, LSU and Texas A&M - and could be true this year for Mizzou with Rountree, Badie and Bryant all as running threats. Of course you need a third and a fourth back ready to get touches. Bakare looks like No. 3. Dawson Downing or the freshman, Anthony Watkins, would be No. 4.