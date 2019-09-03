COMMENT: Seems like M MacEachern should be able to fill the Maroon role quite well, maybe better in the regular season, than Maroon did. He got regular ice time until late in the season.
JT: MacEachern was a forgotten man down the stretch. He was a healthy scratch in the last 10 regular-season games as well as all 26 playoff games. But he has some size to him (6-3, 197) and isn't afraid to hit somebody. Hasn't displayed great offensive prowess, but once in a while he will surprise. So I can see what you're saying to a degree.
Another candidate could be Sammy Blais on the third line. Blais hasn't shown himself to be one that drops the gloves, and hasn't really been a net-front presence. But obviously he will throw his body around. Also, Klim Kostin has shown himself to be very physical in San Antonio, will drop the gloves, but still may need some AHL seasoning.