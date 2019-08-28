QUESTION: Don’t know why people keep saying it was a salary cap issue for not re-signing Maroon. The Blues easily could have fit in $900,000. They just didn’t want him back, period. So, who is going to fill the tough-guy role? Sanford or Blais can’t do that.
TOM T.: I don't know that I'd say they easily could have fit him in, since signing him would have made it hard to fit in Barbashev and give themselves some cap space. But, yes, the roster space was clearly the biggest factor. Kyrou has to play this season, or at least get the chance to show he can do it. That's a whole lot easier to do with Maroon somewhere else.
As for filling Maroon's tough-guy role, Edmundson and Bortuzzo are the top fighters still on the team. Blais is the team's top hitter, though, yes, I don't foresee him getting in a lot of fights. (Well, maybe guys will be going after him.) If MacEachern's in the lineup, he can do it. It may be a brawler-by-committee issue.