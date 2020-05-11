WHO FITS THE DH ROLE?

QUESTION: Who do you see as the Cardinals starting DH? Does this likely mean Carlson makes the team? Does it increase the chances of another signing like Puig?
COMMISH: The DH role no doubt will rotate. Rangel Ravelo, who is a first baseman, would get a lion's share of those at-bats but an outfielder could rotate into that role or even Paul Goldschmidt, who could get a day off from the field with Ravelo playing first base.
Carlson will be on the team at some point. Almost everybody will be on at some point.
I don't see the Cardinals investing in a player they don't already have. Not yet anyway.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.