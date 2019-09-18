QUESTION: Do you think there is a player lower on the depth chart that could have a call-up that people wouldn't expect, like MacEachern did this past season?
TOM T.: As it stands now, who gets called up seems fairly cut and dry: Kostin, Kyrou, Jordan Nolan, Nolan Stevens, Nathan Walker. Anyone after that would be surprising and out of the MacEachern mode, who I certainly didn't see coming.
Forward Ryan Olsen got his second training camp game Wednesday night, so the team seems interested in him. On defense, you're looking at Reinke, Mikkola, Derrick Pouliot, with training camp -- and needs at the moment -- determining that order.