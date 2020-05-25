WHO GETS THE MOST DH AT-BATS?

QUESTION: Who do you see as getting the most at bats as Cards DH?
COMMISH: There will be many DHs for the Cardinals as manager Mike Shildt gives regular players days off in the field on a regular basis, at least for the first few weeks. This could mean Tyler O'Neill or Matt Carpenter or Dexter Fowler or even Paul Goldschmidt. Or just about anybody.
Don't forget Rangel Ravelo, who was going to make the club as a pinch hitter. There will be little need for pinch hitting with a DH in play and Ravelo will get his three or four swings a game, too.
Follow-up: Make Carp the DH and put Edman at 3rd.
COMMISH: Edman's ability to play multiple positions will make DHs out of a lot of Cardinals, on a given day. And it won't just be third base, either.
