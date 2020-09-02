WHO GETS TRADED NEXT?

QUESTION: The Blues currently have about $6 million in cap space, which is not enough to sign Petro and Dunn. If you want to sign both, who is the next player you see being traded? Or do you sign Petro to a one-year deal for $6 million, then trade Dunn.
TOM T.: The least painful moves to make would involve Steen ($5.75 million), Bozak ($5 million) and Gunnarsson ($1.75 million). All of those guys have one more year to go on their contract, so you're not mortgaging your future by trading them. But none of those have tremendous value to other teams, and with the flat cap, there are probably going to be fewer teams looking to take on money like you used to be able to count on Arizona to do.
Schwartz is the next option, since he's got one more year to go too, but you would like to get something solid for him in return and right now, they want only draft picks. I don't know that Pietrangelo is looking for a one-year deal, unless there is absolutely no other interest in him, which seems unlikely.
