WHO GOES UNPROTECTED IN THE EXPANSION DRAFT?

QUESTION: For the expansion draft, who do you see the Blues leaving unprotected?
TOM T.: It will be much easier to get a feel for it after this offseason, since the Pietrangelo signing makes a difference, as will the status of Schwartz, who's a UFA after next season. Assuming both are still around, the Blues would keep Binnington, Pietrangelo, Parayko, Dunn, O'Reilly, Schwartz, Schenn, Thomas, Perron, Kyrou and Tarasenko.
If the Blues wanted to keep Faulk, they would have to go with the 8-1 rather than the 7-3-1 (or expose Dunn), which means Perron could be left exposed again. In any case, Sundqvist could be left exposed. On defense, Bortuzzo will certainly be available.
I think you'll see fewer deals made before the next draft. GMs learned they got too cute in trying to save players and gave Vegas too good a team.