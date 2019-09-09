Subscribe for 99¢
Wainwright leads surging Cardinals to 3-1 win over Giants

St. Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong (16) celebrates after hitting an RBI-triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

QUESTION: Who has been the Cards MVP this season, all factors considered, the player most responsible for a 4.5 division lead, I think it's Kolten Wong, with Paul DeJong a close second, very interested in your take?

GOOLD: A teammate told me it's Kolten Wong. I have a hard time arguing with that. bWAR says Wong. I wouldn't discount Jack Flaherty, candidly. What Wong has been as a presence in the field and an answer at the top of the order has been huge for the Cardinals and he's personified their consistency. Kind of looks like an All-Star, no?

