QUESTION: Who has been the Cards MVP this season, all factors considered, the player most responsible for a 4.5 division lead, I think it's Kolten Wong, with Paul DeJong a close second, very interested in your take?
GOOLD: A teammate told me it's Kolten Wong. I have a hard time arguing with that. bWAR says Wong. I wouldn't discount Jack Flaherty, candidly. What Wong has been as a presence in the field and an answer at the top of the order has been huge for the Cardinals and he's personified their consistency. Kind of looks like an All-Star, no?