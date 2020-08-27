WHO LEADS THE TIGERS IN STATS?

QUESTION: With so many combo guards, who do you think leads us in assists? How about points and rebounds?
MATTER: I'll go with Drew Buggs in assists. He's a natural facilitator. That will be his role. His addition frees up Pinson to be more of a scorer, which as we saw last year is his natural role in this offense.
As for the team's leading scorer, I'll go with Dru Smith or Pinson. Dru Smith can score in so many different ways. He'll be a better 3-point shooter with Buggs handling the ball more. MU really didn't have many sets for Smith to come off screens and shoot 3s last year. That can change with Buggs at the point.
As for rebounding, easy answer is Tilmon, But Mitchell Smith will be a factor. He had his best rebounding season last year and led the team.
