WHO MIGHT BLUES LOSE IN EXPANSION DRAFT?
WHO MIGHT BLUES LOSE IN EXPANSION DRAFT?

Countdown on for debut of Seattle Kraken

Flags for the Seattle Kraken NHL hockey team and the Amazon-sponsored Climate Pledge Arena hang in the rafters Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as work continues in Seattle on the home of the Seattle Kraken NHL hockey team. Sometime in the late summer or early fall of 2021, the Kraken will open the new facility -- at a cost that will likely total $1 billion by the time it's done -- and become the NHL's 32nd franchise. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren

QUESTION: With the Seattle expansion draft coming after the next season, who will the Blues not protect, and who do you think Seattle will take from St. Louis?

TOM T.:  Over at capfriendly.com, there's a Seattle expansion draft simulator, where you can go through every team and protect players and see who's left. I was noodling around on it yesterday -- and one of the great things it tells you who doesn't have to be protected, like (Klim) Kostin, and who does -- and figured, assuming Pietrangelo was still on the team, O'Reilly, Tarasenko, Schenn, (Jaden) Schwartz, (Oskar) Sundqvist, (Robert) Thomas, Kyrou, Pietrangelo, Paryako, (Vince) Dunn and (Jordan) Binnington. Now, the problem with that is there's a decent chance not all of those guys are on the team at the end of next season. Or do things change in a way that alter your decision? Will Tarasenko's shoulder keep him out again, lessening the chance he gets picked? Does Sanford play his way into a spot where the Blues don't want to lose him? Does Kyrou play his way into a spot where the Blues are OK with losing him? Do the Blues not want to lose (David) Perron another time, or are they confident that Seattle won't take a 33-year-old forward? But if that's the protected list, Justin Faulk would be a prime candidate. Or what if you protect Perron and expose Sundqvist? He would be another candidate.

In any case, the Blues are going to lose someone they wish they still had.

