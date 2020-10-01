WHO MIGHT BLUES LOSE IN EXPANSION DRAFT?

QUESTION: With the Seattle expansion draft coming after the next season, who will the Blues not protect, and who do you think Seattle will take from St. Louis?
TOM T.: Over at capfriendly.com, there's a Seattle expansion draft simulator, where you can go through every team and protect players and see who's left. I was noodling around on it yesterday -- and one of the great things it tells you who doesn't have to be protected, like (Klim) Kostin, and who does -- and figured, assuming Pietrangelo was still on the team, O'Reilly, Tarasenko, Schenn, (Jaden) Schwartz, (Oskar) Sundqvist, (Robert) Thomas, Kyrou, Pietrangelo, Paryako, (Vince) Dunn and (Jordan) Binnington. Now, the problem with that is there's a decent chance not all of those guys are on the team at the end of next season. Or do things change in a way that alter your decision? Will Tarasenko's shoulder keep him out again, lessening the chance he gets picked? Does Sanford play his way into a spot where the Blues don't want to lose him? Does Kyrou play his way into a spot where the Blues are OK with losing him? Do the Blues not want to lose (David) Perron another time, or are they confident that Seattle won't take a 33-year-old forward? But if that's the protected list, Justin Faulk would be a prime candidate. Or what if you protect Perron and expose Sundqvist? He would be another candidate.
In any case, the Blues are going to lose someone they wish they still had.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.