WHO MISSED THE ‘BEST OF MIZZOU’ CUT?

QUESTION: Loved the review of your top 30. Since we're all still staying at home, how about writing about the next 30?
MATTER: That's not in the plans, but here are 20 athletes I had on my master list who didn't make the cut for the top 30. In no particular order:
FOOTBALL: James Franklin, Kim English, Michael Sam, William Moore, Jeff Wolfert, Justin Britt
BASKETBALL: Clarence Gilbert, Keyon Dooling, Rickey Paulding, JT Tiller, Amanda Lassiter
BASEBALL: Kyle Gibson, Jayce Tingler, Aaron Senne
Others:
Rhea Taylor (softball)
Kearston Peoples (track)
Peter Malnati and Jace Long (golfers)
Michael Chadwick and Dominique Bouchard (swimmers)
