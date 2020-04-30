WHO MISSED THE ‘BEST OF MIZZOU’ CUT?
WHO MISSED THE ‘BEST OF MIZZOU’ CUT?

James Franklin, Christian Brinser

Missouri quarterback James Franklin pitches the ball during the 2014 Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma State. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Loved the review of your top 30. Since we're all still staying at home, how about writing about the next 30? 

MATTER: That's not in the plans, but here are 20 athletes I had on my master list who didn't make the cut for the top 30. In no particular order:

FOOTBALL: James Franklin, Kim English, Michael Sam, William Moore, Jeff Wolfert, Justin Britt

BASKETBALL: Clarence Gilbert, Keyon Dooling, Rickey Paulding, JT Tiller, Amanda Lassiter

BASEBALL: Kyle Gibson, Jayce Tingler, Aaron Senne

Others:

Rhea Taylor (softball)

Kearston Peoples (track)

Peter Malnati and Jace Long (golfers)

Michael Chadwick and Dominique Bouchard (swimmers)

