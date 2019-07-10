QUESTION: Who paid for the parade and set-up for the rally at the Arch? The Blues? The NHL? The Blues made money with the run to the Cup, but if they paid for the entire celebration, that had to impact their windfall.
TOM T.: The Blues were on the hook for that, though I can't say that some services weren't provided at a reduced cost. I know there was a lot of overtime for the St. Louis Police. That did make an impact on their bottom line, but there are some things you just have to pay for and can't cheap out on.
The Blues have never been a cash machine and have likely had very few seasons where they turned a significant profit, but this season had to be their most financially successful ever.