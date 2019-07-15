QUESTION: Who is really making the personnel decisions for the Cardinals? We keep hearing that Bill DeWitt Jr. is involved in player decisions. Is this part of the problem in the front office?
COMMISH: John Mozeliak and Michael Girsch make the player decisions, for the most part, with Bill DeWitt Jr. signing off on them. DeWitt would make the call on a managerial change, as he did last year.
I never see any problem with a baseball-oriented owner like DeWitt being involved in any of these matters. He knows the game, and it's his team.