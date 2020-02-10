WHO REIGNS IN THE NL CENTRAL?

QUESTION: Which teams will realistically be competing for the NL Central title this season? And how do you rank the strength of each of the three NL divisions?
GOOLD: The Reds. The Cubs. The Cardinals. Those teams stand out as contenders at this point. I'd put the Cardinals and Reds ahead of the Cubs, and maybe put the Brewers closer to the Cubs than the other two at this point. Follow the pitching. That's my rule of thumb at this time of year.
The NL East is the strongest. The NL West is the most confusing and could have the most surprises (enter San Diego). The NL Central might be the most competitive, one through four.
Follow-up: Chances that a wild card comes out of the Central this year?
GOOLD: I have no clue at this point, but I will suggest to you that the Pirates offer a good chance for the wild card to come out of the NL Central -- not because they'll be good, but because they'll be so poor that a few teams can fatten their record on the Pirates and that sweetens their chances of being the wild card. It's like how the Astros skewed the AL race all those years ago by tanking and giving the AL West teams access to wins that the AL East and Central teams didn't have that much. The Pirates make that possible for the NL Central. What thoughtful folks.