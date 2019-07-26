No more wondering. The Cardinals are buyers, general manager Michael Girsch confirmed to Derrick Goold of the Post-Dispatch as the club cruised to its four-game sweep of the Pirates in Pittsburgh.
Question is, what are they shopping for?
Lefthanded relief is not enough.
The Cardinals need to upgrade an inconsistent rotation that is overworking an excellent bullpen. A top-shelf starter is a need, and thankfully for the Cardinals, some intriguing names are up for trade discussion as the July 31 trade deadline nears.
Columnist Ben Frederickson cruises through some of the starters who may or may not be a fit for the Cards.