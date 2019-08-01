QUESTION: If Bryant fits in at QB and the team is scoring a lot, I see Georgia as the toughest opponent. South Carolina and Kentucky are pests that have given Mizzou problems, but even Georgia was beatable last year. Who do you see beating MU, assuming they aren't decimated by injuries and subpar performances?
MATTER: Last year’s Georgia game was probably the worst Georgia played in any of its 11 wins — and they still won by two TDs. MU's 29 points was the most UGA allowed in a win. And only Alabama and LSU scored more on the Bulldogs. But, again, there wasn't a point after midway through the third quarter that I thought Missouri had a chance to win that game.
When you look at the two teams this year, Georgia has much more in terms of established talent at most positions other than receiver and tight end. If you lined up the starters at every position between the two teams, how many Mizzou starters would you take over his Georgia counterpart? Okwuegbunam for sure. Maybe Rountree over Swift, but not many people will make that pick. UGA doesn't have much experience at receiver but still has young talent there. Their O-line and secondary is stacked. Fromm might be the third-best QB in the country. So, being objective here, and with the game being in Athens, I can't really make a valid argument for how Missouri wins that game. Unless, of course, like in any game, the Tigers play their best, Georgia plays much less than its best and some breaks fall Mizzou's way.
As for other teams that could/should beat Mizzou ... don't assume the Tigers will handle Florida just because the Tigers won that game the last two years. UF returns a lot of talent from a 10-win team and didn't lose much to the draft. I picked MU second in the East but wouldn't be surprised to see UF push Georgia all year long and make a playoff surge. South Carolina won't be an easy game. They match up well against Odom's teams, for whatever reason, and have a veteran QB who's been in plenty of big games on the road. K
Kentucky also has MU's number, but I'm not convinced they're built for the long haul. They lost two special players.