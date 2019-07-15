QUESTION: You made a comment that some of the players here won't be back next year. Which ones?
COMMISH: You won't see infielder Jedd Gyorko or starting pitcher Michael Wacha or probably catcher Matt Wieters (above), for starters. Wieters might still be a regular somewhere and Wacha, too.
Bullpens always take on change, with the likes of Dominic Leone and Mike Mayers being vulnerable.
At a different level, left fielder Marcell Ozuna is a free agent, potentially. And they can't carry center fielder Harrison Bader if he's going to hit .205.