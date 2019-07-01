QUESTION: Is the Cardinals front office noticing how many former players are thriving elsewhere (Pham, Voit, Gonzalez, Weaver, Kelly, etc.), and players that thrived before coming to the Cardinals are doing so poorly? I'm curious if this is just coincidence, or a reflection of coaching and team culture?
COMMISH: A lot of that has to do with playing time. Voit and Kelly, in fact, were in the minors most of the time or riding the bench up here. Good to see Kelly (above) hitting .275, though, for Arizona.
I suspect your question is centering around Goldschmidt and, no, he hasn't duplicated his past successes. Team culture and coaching are only minor in this equation, though. Players play. Well or poorly, it's on them.
Follow-up: The excuse that some of the ex-players were in the minors or riding the bench is bull. They were in those spots because "Mo" didn't evaluate them properly. Just like the brilliant extension to Carpenter, Mikolas, signing Fowler, Leake, Gregerson, Miller, Cecil, etc.
COMMISH: Gregerson and Cecil clearly were mistakes. Fowler perhaps, too. Mikolas, it's a little early to tell. It's his first year on the new deal. Miller has been a disappointment but is improving. They got rid of much of Leake's contract. You've made some good points here. Their recent long-term investments/extensions haven't been good, for the most part.
Your oblique reference to Voit being gone needs some clarity. He was not going to play first base here, not ahead of the two players they had in Carpenter and Martinez. And there is no DH. People have to get over that one.