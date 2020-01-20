WHO'S IN THE OPENING DAY LINEUP?

QUESTION: Lot of talk at Winter Warm-Up about the Cardinals standing pat with their roster. If so, what do you think the starting lineup would be?
COMMISH: Not sure about batting order, but on the field it would be:
Goldschmidt, 1b; Wong, 2b; DeJong, ss; Carpenter 3b; O'Neill, lf; Bader, cf; Fowler, rf; Molina, c; Flaherty, p.
Subject to change, of course, if some of the aformentioned don't hit any batter this spring than they did last year.
Follow-up: Other than Wieters, who are the bench players at the opener?
COMMISH: Edman, Knizner, Lane Thomas, Sosa.
Follow-up: Does that put Munoz back in Triple-A?
COMMISH: Munoz appeared to fall from favor a bit last season and the organization was impressed by Sosa's power at Memphis. Plus, he is a better defender, especially at shortstop. Munoz has an option left.