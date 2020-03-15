3. WHO'S LEFT IN THE OUTFIELD AND CAN CARLSON CRACK THE LINEUP?

Twenty-one-year-old Dylan Carlson was a Grapefruit League eye-popper for the first two weeks of spring training but tapered off toward the end, going nothing for his last eight. He still had a better spring than his leading competitor, Tyler O’Neill, although Lane Thomas made a late bid and hit three homers, two in his last four games besides walking five times in those games.
Perhaps significant of something, Tommy Edman, who rarely has played left field since he joined the Cardinals last summer, got the start there on Thursday in what proved to be the final game of this spring. Another outside candidate, lefthanded-hitting Justin Williams, showed occasional pop but hit .143. Newcomer Austin Dean, acquired from Miami as a Triple-A player capable of providing protection at the position, left his calling card with a .931 OPS with four doubles and two homers among his eight hits in 32 at-bats. He may be more than a Class AAA player.
But . . .
This position will remain up for grabs when camps resume much later this spring. As for right field, Fowler needs to show a bit more the second time around before automatically ceding that job to him. He hit .097 in the “first” spring training.