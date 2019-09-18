QUESTION: Who will be on the third and fourth lines to start the season?
TOM T.: Fourth line will be Barbashev, Sundqvist and Steen. The third line will be Thomas, Bozak and right now I'll say Fabbri, though it could be Blais, as the third on that line. That ultimately could be Kyrou's spot. If Sanford runs into trouble on the O'Reilly line, that could change things.
As I said last season, giving Steen more rest during the season wouldn't be a bad thing. That could be a spot for MacEachern to get in a game. Though if Kyrou's playing, one of those three -- Blais, Sanford or MacEachern -- likely isn't there. Unless someone is hurt.