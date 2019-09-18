QUESTION: What do you do with Tommy Edman next year? Matt Carpenter? Who is the Cardinals’ third baseman in 2020?
BENFRED: Great questions. No hard answers yet.
Carpenter is a bench player for now, and unless Edman falls off, it looks like that will hold the rest of the season and postseason. Edman continues to make a case that he is more than a super sub.
Now, recent history suggests the Cardinals will give Carpenter a shot to bounce back, similar to the opportunity given to Dexter Fowler this season.
Carpenter is owed a lot of money due to a regrettable contract extension, and I can't imagine anyone wanting to trade for him.
Carpenter and/or Edman could be candidates for left field. Both Carpenter and/or Edman could bounce around the infield.
Or, the Cardinals could go out and get a no-doubt third baseman -- like Anthony Rendon -- to lock up a spot in the lineup, especially if the more proven production of Marcell Ozuna is gone.
The fans would love that, for good reason, but it doesn’t seem realistic given the Cardinals’ distaste for big contracts to top free agents.