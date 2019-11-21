QUESTION: Has anyone on the football staff figured out why MU averaged 38 points in the first five games ... and have scored only 27 in the last four games?
MATTER: If they figured out the problem don't you think they'd have a shred of success at fixing it? For one, the five-game homestand was full of much weaker teams than most of us thought going into the season. South Carolina, West Virginia and Ole Miss are all going to finish 4-8. Blah. Even Troy is having a rare down year at 5-5. To some degree, what happened in those games was fools' gold.
Then you look at individual units and players that have regressed. The O-line didn't improve. The receivers have struggled to make big plays. The running game is stuck in gear. Kelly Bryant had two injuries and hasn't developed as a passer as much as they would have liked. Add it up and you've got an offense in a major rut.
Derek Dooley was a first-year coordinator last season blessed with an NFL quarterback. He doesn't have that luxury this season and this team doesn't have a clear offensive identity or strength. Throw in a bunch of penalties that a bad offensive team can't afford, plus two games against elite defensive teams, Georgia and Florida, and you've got a pretty rotten situation.
Or, as Dooley put it, “football hell.”