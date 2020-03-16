WHO'S STAYING IN JUPITER?

QUESTION: Before today’s announcement, had any of the projected lineup regulars and starting rotation already left camp? Just curious who chose to stay and who didn’t.
GOOLD: The Cardinals were, like other teams, careful not to keep score in that regard because the union and other players didn't want attendance at these informal workouts to be some kind of mark against players for fans, for media, etc. We saw that already. Dexter Fowler returned to Las Vegas to be with his family -- his family, his two young daughters -- and I received questions about his commitment to the Cardinals. This is what the teams wanted to avoid, and it was one of the reasons why they had a more nebulous schedule -- that and the whole not-gathering-in-groups thing.
Most of the players who remained have some place here, or a lease through the end of the month. Goldschmidt (shown above left, with his son). Wong. Molina. DeJong. Mikolas. They all live here. Carpenter has a place, and he stayed. Wainwright, too. Oh, and Austin Dean may have a place around here. Not sure. But he was here, too.
Gomber, Ponce de Leon, Miller, Cecil, Bader all have places nearby, as does Brebbia. Zack Thompson was going to stick around because he has a year lease on a place he got last summer, and it doesn't run out till June or July. Tommy Edman, Alex Reyes, Max Schrock, Tyler O'Neill, Jacob Woodford, Rob Kaminsky, and a handful of other minor-leaguers were still around. That's about the extent of it.