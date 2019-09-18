QUESTION: Who do you think is the better athlete of the two goalies? My opinion: Binnington just doesn't look fluid out there.
TOM T.: In most head-to-head athletic competitions, I would pick Allen over Binnington, though admittedly I've never seen them sprint. Over the course of their careers, even on a per capita basis, Allen has made more "athletic" saves than Binnington. But Binnington has made some and can do it. So far in his career, he hasn't been called on to make many, a product of good positioning and anticipation.