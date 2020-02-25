WHO'S THE CLOSER AT THE START?

QUESTION: Who do you think will end up being closer to start the season?
BENFRED: I've made a point of saying Carlos Martinez until I'm convinced he's a starter. The Mikolas setback changes that situation a bit.
Brebbia. Helsley. Gallegos. Gant. Miller. Fernandez. Kim. Take your pick. I would not mind seeing Brebbia get the chance. His strikeout to walk rate is much better than people realize.
If Helsley isn't in the rotation, his heat makes him a natural fit, especially if Shildt wants to keep Miller and Gallegos for earlier high-leverage opportunities.
And if the first guy doesn't stick, the wheel will spin. This is the bullpen the Cardinals have talked about wanting to have -- emphasis on good pitching, less of an emphasis on concrete roles. It's the future.