WHO'S THE CLOSER AT THE START?
0 comments

WHO'S THE CLOSER AT THE START?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 4 NLDS in St. Louis

John Brebbia pitches in relief during Game 4 of the NLDS at Busch Stadium (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Who do you think will end up being closer to start the season?

BENFRED: I've made a point of saying Carlos Martinez until I'm convinced he's a starter. The Mikolas setback changes that situation a bit.

Brebbia. Helsley. Gallegos. Gant. Miller. Fernandez. Kim. Take your pick. I would not mind seeing Brebbia get the chance. His strikeout to walk rate is much better than people realize.

If Helsley isn't in the rotation, his heat makes him a natural fit, especially if Shildt wants to keep Miller and Gallegos for earlier high-leverage opportunities.

And if the first guy doesn't stick, the wheel will spin. This is the bullpen the Cardinals have talked about wanting to have -- emphasis on good pitching, less of an emphasis on concrete roles. It's the future.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports