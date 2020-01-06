WHO'S THE CLOSER?

QUESTION: Who is the Cardinals closer on opening day? What about back-up catcher?
BENFRED: I'll bet on Carlos Martinez. I think you have to lean toward Kwang Hyun Kim winning that competition for the fifth rotation spot until Martinez can prove he's got the health, stamina and stuff to avoid another bullpen assignment. This will be one of the more interesting aspects of spring training.
I can't imagine the Cardinals will want Andew Knizner to sit most of an entire season behind Yadier Molina, so I imagine he will log reps at Class AAA while the Cardinals go with a Matt Wieters-type, and perhaps Wieters himself, as the backup in St. Louis.