WHO'S THE CLOSER?

QUESTION: All of this talk about Nolan Arenado and Marcell Ozuna. When is someone going to look up and realize the Cardinals don’t have a closer?
BENFRED: They've got plenty of guys who could grab that role: One is Carlos Martinez. Ryan Helsley. Genesis Cabrera. Andrew Miller. John Brebbia.
The Cardinals have been burned time and time again by "proven" relievers on the free-agent market. They tend to be better off finding them from within, or dusting one off after pulling it out of the bargain bin, like Bud Norris.
Spending dollars and prospects on "proven" relievers is going to be a declining trend, I think. Especially with the Cardinals, who can't figure out how to do it right.