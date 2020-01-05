WHO'S THE CLOSER?

QUESTION: Assuming Carlos Martinez re-emerges this spring back into the Cardinals starting rotation, is there anybody currently being mentioned and-or figures to have the inside track to open the season as the team's closer?
GORDO: Excellent question. There is no obvious choice. Andrew Miller will get a lot of late-inning work. Giovanny Gallegos was invaluable last season, but is he really a closer? Ryan Helsley throws hard, but same question. Junior Fernandez had a nice minor league run last season, but the same question applies to him, too.
As I note each week, this is an area I'm surprised the Cardinals haven't addressed with outside help.
Follow-up: Does a healthy Alex Reyes have closer kind of "stuff"?
GORDO: Yes, but that's a big "if." He wasn't the same pitcher in the last brief glimpse that we got of him. But if he can regain velocity and command, he could fit the profile.