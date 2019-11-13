QUESTION: If Bortuzzo is not dressed, who are the Blues enforcers?
JT: The Blues don't have many fighters minus Maroon and Edmundson. Then again, there aren't many fights in the game these days. Blais and Barbashev certainly will throw their weight around. (Barbashev has the only Blues fight this season.) Schenn isn't afraid to drop the gloves. And I don't think MacEachern would be either. You saw Sundqvist jump to the aid of MacEachern the other day (Calgary).
So the Blues have a heavy, physical team without anyone really who would qualify as a classic enforcer.