COMMENT: Cardinals MVPs would be Flaherty and Edman. Both have been consistent, unlike Ozuna, who has been great but has had some awful stretches. The only hiccup would be that Edman has not played all year, but he has been consistent and has given this team the jump and energy it needed.
COMMISH: Good call, but I would go with Wong, who has been here all season. And then Flaherty or Goldschmidt, who has saved untold plays at first base, which haven't been made there for years by the Cardinals.
Follow-up: I think that Waino is the team MVP. Without him coming up big down the stretch, the Cards would be in trouble. I think they should move him ahead of Mikolas in the pitching order for the playoffs.
COMMISH: Good choice. At least, I'll give him Comeback of the Year consideration along with Fowler. Mikolas is pitching well now, including yesterday, albeit not winning. I'd like to have Waino for a Game Four at home, where, highly motivated in either situation, he either keeps his team alive in a five-game series or he helps his team advance to the next round.