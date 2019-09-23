Subscribe for 99¢
Oakland Athletics vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong dives to make a play on the ball and record the final out of the fifth inning during a game between the Oakland Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

COMMENT: Cardinals MVPs would be Flaherty and Edman. Both have been consistent, unlike Ozuna, who has been great but has had some awful stretches. The only hiccup would be that Edman has not played all year, but he has been consistent and has given this team the jump and energy it needed.

COMMISH: Good call, but I would go with Wong, who has been here all season. And then Flaherty or Goldschmidt, who has saved untold plays at first base, which haven't been made there for years by the Cardinals.

Follow-up: I think that Waino is the team MVP. Without him coming up big down the stretch, the Cards would be in trouble. I think they should move him ahead of Mikolas in the pitching order for the playoffs.

COMMISH: Good choice. At least, I'll give him Comeback of the Year consideration along with Fowler. Mikolas is pitching well now, including yesterday, albeit not winning. I'd like to have Waino for a Game Four at home, where, highly motivated in either situation, he either keeps his team alive in a five-game series or he helps his team advance to the next round.