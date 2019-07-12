QUESTION: How much of the blame for the Cardinals roster and their results do you put on "Mo" and how much on Mike Shildt?
GORDO: Mozeliak would like a couple of those contracts back -- Fowler, Carpenter and Mikolas for sure -- but let's remember that players are most responsible for this. Many, many Cardinals are failing to produce at their career levels. That's on them, not on their manager or the front office. This effort has been a collective effort.
Follow-up: Yes, it is on the players, but look at the Blues and what changing coaches did for a roster that didn't change. Berube said over and over he needed to get that roster to believe, and he held them accountable. Maybe somebody like Joe Girardi needs to come in and shake up the Cards clubhouse.
GORDO: Hockey is a bit different since the sport demands emotional buy-in and tremendous cohesion on the ice. In many ways it is the ultimate team sport. Baseball is more individual. Atmosphere is important in baseball, true, but I'm not sure a fiery leader is going to jar a bunch of players from months-long slumps.
I believe the individual Cardinals are committed to performing well, but try as they can't get out of their ruts. Shildt has stayed on the high road and demonstrated confidence and patience with the guys . . . mostly to no avail. But, again, it's not like these guys don't care.