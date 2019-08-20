QUESTION: Last year, Cardinal fans harshly criticized the work of John Mabry. Now with no greater success from Jeff Albert, I think we can conclude that we just have a group of poor hitters. Are you hearing that from opposing scouts?
GOOLD: I'm not hearing that from opposing scouts, though I could see what you're getting at. It does seem like the Cardinals have taken two (or really three!) different hitting approaches to arrive at the same production.
One of the big concerns for the team is how players with proven track records have regressed. That was true with Ozuna last year. That's been true with Fowler, Goldschmidt, and even really Carpenter and to a lesser extent Bader. They've all seen steps back instead of steps forward. Some of that is definitely on the hitting coach -- if not for the approach, but for providing what the player needs to avoid regression. A hitting coach is paid to identify and address those issues.
Preparation is another thing. How Mabry went about being a hitting coach and how Albert approaches the same role are quite different. What stands out is the preparation -- the scouting of opposing pitchers and how much of that is done via video, via statistics, and not much via scouts.