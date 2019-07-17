QUESTION: Do you think "Eddy" is a Blue at season’s start? Yes, he had a bumpy playoff but he is also their best lefty D-man when he’s right. Also, who is the first D-man call-up when the injury bug inevitably hits?
TOM T.: I think Edmundson will be around. I don't see the value in trading him. He's had more good times than bad times with the Blues, and that counts for a lot.
Who gets called up often depends on whether you need a left or a right or whether it's a case where you want to play a guy or just have coverage. The candidates would be Schmaltz (if he's still around), Reinke, Mikkola or free agent signing Derrick Pouliot, whose name is going to be giving me trouble if he gets called up. Schmaltz and Reinke are rights, the other two are lefts. Plus there's Jake Walman.
This will be one of the stories that will play out in camp. It's pretty open right now and who gets the call when needed could be who's playing better at that moment.
Photo: Defenseman Mitch Reinke defends Alex Ovechkin of the Capitals in a Blues' preseason game last September. (AP Photo)