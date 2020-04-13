WHO SHINES IN CONVERSATIONS BEYOND BASEBALL?
WHO SHINES IN CONVERSATIONS BEYOND BASEBALL?

Paul DeJong holds some fish

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong holds some of the northern pikes he caught on an ice-fishing trip with cousins near Lake Tomahawk, Wis., where his family has owned a resort since the 1950s. 'It's just this happy place that we have,' he says. (Photo courtesy of Jason Sloan.)

 Derrick Goold

Who are some players through the years that really impressed you with their knowledge of non-sports subjects? Many years ago in Quincy, Eric Show pitched for a summer league team. He was a absolutely fascinating to talk with.

GOOLD: This is a long list. Brian Barton had a brilliance to him, of course. He's also the only player who has a baseball that I signed.

I've enjoyed getting to talk with Paul Goldschmidt about things beyond baseball. Adam Wainwright's knowledge of food goes way, way, way beyond BBQ, and I've learned a lot. I have talked a lot about travel with players, from Chasen Shreve to Dexter Fowler. Paul DeJong (above, on an ice fishing expedition) has a curiosity that makes for challenging and thoughtful conversations. Have had a few of those, sometimes about music, for example. There are many handfuls of others.

Jeff Suppan, as many people probably know, would always quiz us about word meanings and try to expand his vocabulary. I had a chance to talk about the process of writing a book with two different players just this spring, and that was interesting. I'm realizing in answering these questions these conversations are numerous.

Hey, an interview with Kolten Wong once forced me to do research about astrophysics, astronomy, and Hawaiian religion and culture. That was a challenging and awesome story to try and write because of all the things I learned ...

