WHO STANDS TO LOSE THE MOST?

QUESTION: Who do you think stands to lose the most from this shutdown? (A) Mid Major conferences that rely on their cut of March Madness profits to fund sizable portions of their athletic budgets. (B) The XFL having to cut short its inaugural season when cultivating fan interest was critical to establish long-term success. Or, (C) the NHL, a league that collects 75 percent of its revenue from ticket, concession, and merch sales?
GORDO: I'm not sure of what the NCAA will do with its member leagues as far as lost NCAA Tournament revenue. That will be one of the stories worth following up on.
The NHL does rely heavily on the gate so it could take the biggest shutdown hit -- but I do not know what sort of fees rebate (if any) the NBA or MLB has in their TV contract. Those hits could be huge.
I believe the XFL will be OK because it showed enough to prove viable and it had a short season anyway.