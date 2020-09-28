 Skip to main content
WHO STAYS AND WHO GOES AFTER 2020?
Cardinals V Cincinnati

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (160 fields a ground single by Cincinnati Reds Brian Goodwin (17) in the sixth inning in a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: We have arguably the best second baseman in baseball. Defensively I have seen no better. Offensively he makes contact in many different ways, sprays the ball around, has speed. That would be a big loss. Tommy Edman is a special player but he is not Kolten Wong at second base.

COMMISH: You are correct there, Cowboy. The question is: Is he worth $12.5 million for one year more? I say, yes. But I could be in the minority.

FOLLOW-UP:  If Bill DeWitt Jr. plans on reducing player payroll for 2021, it only stands to reason the Cardinals have to let all their FA walk, and they will have to decline Kolten Wong's option. It's unlikely they can trade Matt Carpenter or Dexter Fowler or Carlos Martinez, and it's unlikely they would look to trade Andrew Miller or Miles Mikolas or Paul Goldschmidt or Paul DeJong.

COMMISH: This is a possibility although I would find it hard to believe that Molina, Wainwright and Wong would all get away. But somebody is going to have to go somewhere to make this work.

(One place Molina probably will land is the Hall of Fame. Read it here

