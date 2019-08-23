QUESTION: Ozuna, Fowler, J-Mart, C-Mart, Wainwright and Wacha … look into your crystal ball and tell me who from this list of names is NOT wearing a Cards uniform next year.
BENFRED: The Cardinals have been pretty standoff-ish despite multiple chances to show some signs of public interest in pursuing Ozuna beyond this season. I'll still bet on the qualifying offer and see you later until I see reason to believe something different there. That would mean he goes, and the Cardinals collect the draft pick.
Don't see Fowler being moved after he's played better. The contract and no-trade clause are still there.
I don't expect Wacha to be back, and think the Cards would have moved on an extension by now if he was going to be.
Carlos, while operating like a trapeze artist who is not good until the net is removed, has been quite effective at closer in terms of results, which is all that matters at closer. Considering Hicks could miss a season-plus, I wouldn't rush to trade Carlos. But the Cards have shopped him before, and at this point nothing would surprise me. I'll call it a coin flip.
There you go. Now, let's see how many predictions blow up in my face.