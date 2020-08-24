 Skip to main content
WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE?
Albert Pujols acknowledges the Busch Stadium crowd with a curtain call on June 22, 2019, after hitting a homer against the Cardinals. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

COMMENT: Ballplayers are squabbling over a few million dollars on their contracts and that's just not right, considering they are already millionaires and are set for life. Pujols got a few extra million, but I bet he wished he was still here. If I was Molina and Wainwright, I would negotiate a contract that benefits both sides and retire as Cardinals. Millions are out of work, so both sides should put it all in perspective.

GOOLD: You would be surprised how few players are millionaires. Take a look at how many players the Cardinals cycled through in the past 10 days. Some of them won't make a million in their professional career. Some of them will make a million -- but far less overall because their earning window in the sport is so much smaller than someone else in a different line of work.

I wouldn't assume they don't have perspective. When it comes to the best of the best at baseball, they also do something that fans are willing to pay a lot to see -- whether that's for cable subscriptions, ticket sales, or jersey sales. Like movie stars. I don't see much complaining about how much they make.

