QUESTION: Has there been any interest drawing around Michael Wacha? What is his current situation? Other than being a free agent.
GOOLD: Wacha is one of those many, many, many, many starting pitchers available, and as such there's been conversation -- but not action. That's because the market is still so deep with pitching, and some sorting is still necessary. One thought being floated about Wacha is that he'd seek that pillow deal, or look to the kind of contracts that Lance Lynn signed once he shook loose from the draft pick compensation. Could be a one-year deal with an option, one-year stacked with incentives that would include an option, and that makes him appealing to just about every team.