WHO WEARS THE 'C' IF PIETRANGELO LEAVES?
WHO WEARS THE 'C' IF PIETRANGELO LEAVES?

Scenes from Blues Stanley Victory Parade

The Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (center) drinks beer poured by teammate Alex Pietrangelo during the team's Stanley Cup victory parade on June 15 in downtown St. Louis. (Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: If Pietrangelo leaves, does O'Reilly become the next captain of the Blues?

TOM T.: That will be an interesting decision. Steen and Tarasenko have the A's right now. The Blues could give it to Tarasenko on the notion that they want him to be the team leader. I don't know that Tarasenko would necessarily be a big fan of some of the things that go along with being a captain, such as being the designated team spokesman to come out and talk to us after a bad loss.

O'Reilly has been next in line with an A, and you get leadership out of him regardless.

Someone else to consider is Schenn, who is going to be here a long time and has shown a willingness to take charge on and off the ice. I could see a situation where Steen does it for one year and then it's passed on to someone else.

