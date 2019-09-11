QUESTION: Which prospects stood out to you at the tournament?
ANSWER: In the two days I was there it was Klim Kostin, hands down. He scored a goal in both games, and easily could have had a couple of more in Tuesday's fifth-place game against the Rangers. He had lots of Grade A chances, many of which he got on his own. He was physical, certainly not afraid to hit anybody. It makes me very curious to see how he does in Blues came and the preseason. In case you missed it _ and it's hard to find on our web site for some reason _ here's an overview story I did on the Blues in Traverse City.
FOLLOW-UP: People had unreal expectations for Kostin when he was drafted. It was automatically assumed he should step right in and score 80 points. I think people forget how hard it is to change from European hockey to North American hockey, PLUS learning a new language and a new culture. The kid is gonna be good. Potentially really good. But he's also only, what? 20?
ANSWER: Turned 20 in May. He needed help from Chris Butler to order a pizza his first year in San Antonio. His English is getting better _ much better. Playing in the AHL at age 18 was a rough adjustment and can't be understated. As Doug Armstrong likes to say, it's a man's league. But the Blues aren't disappointed in him at all. They have tried to tell Kostin this isn't a sprint. Keep working and be patient.